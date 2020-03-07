Virus scare likely to affect tourism sector

COIMBATORE

07 March 2020

Coimbatore, which is the gateway to the Nilgiris and also attracts several domestic and foreign business visitors, is seeing a drop in visitors coming in because of COVID-19 scare world over.

The tourism sector is going to be affected a lot this summer, said the General Manager of a leading hotel here.

The average occupancy of hotels in the city is nearly 55 % and it is expected to fall further. Initially, it was feared that only the foreign travellers will cancel their visits. But, now, even domestic travellers do not want to travel outside the city. The cancellations started by the end of last month and is only getting worse, say sources in the hospitality sector.

With focus shifting to work on improving the personal immune system and taking precautions, hotels are finding it difficult to get sanitisers, even the premium brands. Further, earlier, sanitisers were placed only in certain locations. Now there are more sanitisers, in the lobbies, etc.

On the travel side, sources said leisure segment was affected largely. Italy is one of the favourite destinations in Europe for summer. However, people will not travel to Italy now. They are hesitant to travel to any European destination. Several international lines have grounded some of the flights, sources said.

People are being very cautious and are cancelling the vacations they planned, mainly to overseas destinations.

While there is a hope that part of this segment will look at shorter domestic vacations, the shift is yet to happen, the sources said.