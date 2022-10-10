Virudhunagar native arrested for cheating women using fake social media profiles

The cybercrime police here on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man hailing from Virudhunagar district who cheated several women by creating fake profiles on social media platforms. The arrested has been identified as A. Paramasivam of Koomapatti in Srivilliputhur taluk of Virudhunagar district.

According to the police, a woman lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime Police Station in Coimbatore, accusing him of cheating her by creating a fake profile on a social media platform.

During investigation, the police found that Paramasivam, an engineering graduate, had cheated several women of their money by creating fake profiles on Facebook, Instagram, YoYo and WhatsApp. According to the police, he posted photos of good looking men as his own photos. He made several women send their private photos and videos which he later used for blackmailing, the police said.

The cybercrime police registered a case against Paramasivam for cheating, impersonation, harassment of women and for offences under provisions of the Information Technology Act. He was arrested on Monday.

Man arrested for smuggling 113 kg of gutkha

The Karumathampatti police on Monday arrested a man on charges of smuggling 113 kg of banned tobacco products into Coimbatore district. According to the police, they received specific information that prohibited tobacco products were being smuggled into Coimbatore in a container truck. The truck driven by P. Eswaran (33) of Vadachithur near Coimbatore was stopped by the police and they found the contraband in the vehicle. The police arrested Eswaran and seized the tobacco products and the truck. He was produced before a court and was remanded in judicial custody.

Man arrested with 5 kg ganja

The Sulur police on Monday arrested a youth on charges of possessing 5 kg of ganja. R. Surendran (20) of Vagarayampalayam was arrested with the contraband. Based on specific information, a team of police headed by Sulur inspector R. Mathaiyan apprehended the youth with the ganja from Thennampalayam. He was produced before a court and later sent to judicial remand.