A man and his son hailing from a place near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu, allegedly murdered a youth in Coimbatore on Monday (November 25, 2024), accusing him of being the reason for the death of the former’s daughter by suicide.

The police said that O. Malaikani, 47, and his son M. Rajaram, 25, who hail from Ayyankollankondan village near Rajapalayam, allegedly murdered M. Tamilselvan, 27, of Pandalur in the Nilgiris district.

Tamilselvan, who had been working as a driver at a private hospital at Thudiyalur, met Malaikani’s daughter Anadavalli, 27, during his visits to his maternal residence at Ayyankollankondan.

They were allegedly in a relationship, and Anadavalli asked Tamilselvan to marry her three years ago. However, the youth reportedly refused, saying he was in another relationship, the police said.

Anandavalli was reportedly depressed and died by suicide two months ago. Malaikani and Rajaram believed that Anandavalli took the extreme step because of Tamilselvan, the police said.

The father-son duo came to Coimbatore on a two-wheeler on Monday morning and waited outside the hospital where Tamilselvan worked. As he came out of the hospital at around 10 a.m., the duo followed him and stabbed him. The youth suffered multiple stab wounds and died on the spot.

Though the alleged assailants managed to flee the spot, they were caught during a vehicle check at Kundadam in Tiruppur district. They were handed over to the Thudiyalur police, and further investigation is underway.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).