‘Virtual rallies planned to mark completion of one year of Modi 2.0’

Salem

15 June 2020 22:18 IST

Virtual rallies have been planned in Coimbatore, Chennai, Tiruchi and Madurai to mark completion of one year of Narendra Modi 2.0, State president of Bharathiya Janatha Party L. Murugan said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the family of former BJP State president K.N. Lakshmanan, who died recently, he said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would launch the rally through video conference.

Mr. Murugan said, “several long pending issues such as construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been solved amicably and construction of Ram temple has now begun. Abrogation of Article 370 has given equal opportunities for all in Kashmir.”

Mr. Murugan said that due to cautious measures taken by Centre, the rate at which COVID-19 disease spreads in the country has been controlled.

He appreciated State government’s efforts in controlling COVID-19 disease.

He welcomed the State government’s announcement on lockdown measures in Chennai and nearby districts from June 19 to 30.