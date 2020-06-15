‘Virtual rallies planned to mark completion of one year of Modi 2.0’

Virtual rallies have been planned in Coimbatore, Chennai, Tiruchi and Madurai to mark completion of one year of Narendra Modi 2.0, State president of Bharathiya Janatha Party L. Murugan said here on Monday.
Speaking to reporters after visiting the family of former BJP State president K.N. Lakshmanan, who died recently, he said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would launch the rally through video conference.
Mr. Murugan said, “several long pending issues such as construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been solved amicably and construction of Ram temple has now begun. Abrogation of Article 370 has given equal opportunities for all in Kashmir.”
Mr. Murugan said that due to cautious measures taken by Centre, the rate at which COVID-19 disease spreads in the country has been controlled.
He appreciated State government’s efforts in controlling COVID-19 disease.
He welcomed the State government’s announcement on lockdown measures in Chennai and nearby districts from June 19 to 30.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath