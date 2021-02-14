Coimbatore

Virtual marathon from March 19

Ant Runners, a group comprising running enthusiasts from Coimbatore and Erode districts, will organise a virtual marathon from March 19 to 31.

A release said that the participants can choose the options for the ‘One Run’ marathon namely 3 km, 5 km, 10 km, 16.1 km, 21.1 km (half marathon) and 42.2 km (full marathon). Saplings equivalent to the total number of participants will be planted by the organisers, the release said.

The participants shall run or walk anywhere from their chosen location between March 19 and 31 and submit the data online. Those interested may visit www.antrunners.com and contact 99447 27777 or 98428 74840 for further details.

