Virtual convocation held

The 13th convocation of Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation was held virtually and around 3,000 individuals, including faculty and students took part in the event recently.
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey delivered the convocation address, a release said.
According to a release, Mr. Choubey spoke about various healthcare initiatives of the Central government and steps taken by the Centre to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. He also appreciated various initiatives of Vinayaka Mission, a release said.
A.S.Ganesan, Chancellor of the Institution, who presided over the function awarded degree certificates and medals through online. According to a release, 1,500 candidates were qualified to receive their degree in the event including 22 doctorates, 29 gold medallists, 20 silver and 17 bronze medallists.
Pro-Chancellor Dato’ S.Sharavanan conducted the pledge taking ceremony through online.
