Viral video reveals rat infestation at Salem Government Hospital

Updated - October 26, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A video capturing rats roaming in the wards of the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKCMH) went viral on social media platforms on Saturday.

The footage shows a rat scavenging for food waste left by a patient’s attendants near a window in the labour ward, prompting concerns among patients and their families, who urged the authorities to take measures to prevent them from entering wards.

Senior doctors at GMKCMH said despite having previously advised against such practices, patients’ relatives have reportedly disregarded these warnings, leading to the current situation. The doctors stressed the need for collective responsibility in upholding sanitation standards, urging the public to play a proactive role in preventing similar incidents. J. Devimeenal, the Dean of Salem GMKCMH, assured that measures have been implemented to tackle the rat issue, including the strategic placement of rat paste in the affected areas to contain the infestation.

Published - October 26, 2024 07:18 pm IST

