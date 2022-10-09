Viral video of RSS training in Coimbatore Corporation School sparks row

RSS unit claimed it was an annual cleaning activity conducted at 23 other public places and educational institutions in the district on Sunday
Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) allegedly conducted training on the premises of Coimbatore Corporation Primary School located on the Devanga High school Road in R.S Puram on Sunday and its video went viral on social media.
Screengrab of the video taken at the Coimbatore Corporation Primary School located in R.S Puram on October 9, 2022
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam (TPDK) staged a protest in front of the school and raised slogans alleging that such trainings inside the school disrupts communal harmony. K. Ramakrishnan, general secretary of TPDK, urged the State government to stop the RSS Shakhas in public places. He also demanded departmental proceedings against officials who gave permission for the training.
Sources close to the RSS unit here denied the allegations and said the cleaning activity was a part of their annual event where volunteers cleaned public places and educational institutions. Similar activities were held at 23 places across the district on Sunday.
Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the Education Department officials were investigating the issue. The Corporation had not given permission to conduct training on the school premises, he said.