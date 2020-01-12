Violence mars indirect elections to Morappur union

The AIADMK has bagged the district Chairperson’s post along with the union chairperson’s post for eight unions along with its alliance partner PMK winning two unions here. The vice- chairperson’s post of the district panchayat was won by the PMK, thereby retaining complete control over the district panchayat.

However, the indirect elections to Morappur union was deferred following agitation by the DMK resulting in lathicharge by the police.

The DMK managed to retain only Paapireddypatty (ST) with its candidate A. Unnamalai bagging nine votes out of 14 votes. The AIADMK’s Yasodha won the Chairpersonship of district panchayat and it’s ally PMK won the vice-chairperson’s post. The PMK candidate Saraswathi was elected the vice-chairperson of the district panchayat securing 10 votes over DMK’s Selvaraj, who secured seven votes.

The AIADMK candidates won unopposed in Dharmapuri (M. Selvam); Eriyur (A. Palanisamy); and Harur- woman (P. Ponmalar). While they beat the DMK in Kadathur (SC - woman) where the party candidate M. Udhaya polled 10 out of 13 votes; in Karimangalam, AIADMK's S. Shanti won 14 out of 21 votes; and in Palacode, AIADMK's G. Panchalai got 14 out of 23 votes.

The AIADMK’s alliance partner won Nallampalli and Pennagaram - both unions reserved for women.

High drama prevailed in Morappur after the DMK levelled allegations of the returning officer deliberately scuttling the win of Sumathi, the DMK candidate. Agitated functionaries staged a road blockade. In the meantime, the election official complained of giddiness and an ambulance was summoned. However, the DMK alleged ‘theatrics' by the official and refused way for the ambulance. Soon after, police resorted to a lathicharge and dispersed the crowd.