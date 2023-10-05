ADVERTISEMENT

Vintage cars, iconic bikes to be on display at Gedee Car Museum in Coimbatore on Friday

October 05, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras Heritage Motoring Club will be displaying a vintage car show at the Gedee Car Museum in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

: About 20 vintage cars and 10 iconic bikes will be lined up for display at the Gedee Car Museum in here on Friday by the Madras Heritage Motoring Club and the Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club, Bengaluru.

A convoy of cars and bikes embarked on a historic ‘Grand Heritage Car Drive 2023’ to Ooty from Chennai on Thursday.

Another fleet of 10 cars from Karnataka converged on the outskirts of Salem, Secretary of Madras Heritage Motoring Club M.S. Guhan said. After a grand show in Coimbatore from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on Friday, the convoy will continue its odyssey to Ooty.

On Saturday (October. 7), the cars will be lined up at Simpson and Co along Garden Road, adjacent to Lawley Institute, in Ooty, at 10 a.m. for a drive through the town.

The drive will be flagged off by Director General of Police (retired) K. Vijay Kumar. The cars will return to Simpson and Co for a public exhibition until 5.30 p.m., in collaboration with the Nilgiri Vintage and Classic Cars Association. The public display will resume on Sunday (October 8) from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The vehicles will embark on their journey back to Chennai and Bengaluru on October 9 at 6 a.m., Mr. Guhan said.

