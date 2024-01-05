Vintage car show in Coimbatore takes people down the memory lane

January 05, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore City organised a vintage and classic car show on Friday, January 5, 2024 as part of the Coimbatore Vizha 2024. The event stepped onto its third edition with more than 30 cars on display at the Cosmopolitan Club Race Course.

The event was presided by the District Collector, Kranthi Kumar Pati, and the City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan. This year, the destination of the roadshow was the LuLu Hypermarket at the Lakshmi Mills Urban Centre.

“Every year, we try to connect with different car enthusiasts to showcase their vintage collection. This year, more than 20 owners were willing to take part in the rally show,” said Dr. N. Senthil Kumar, organiser head of the Rotary Club of Coimbatore City.

After the roadshow reached its destination, the cars were kept on display till 5 p.m. The event evoked a positive response as visitors from different locations gathered up to be part of this rally show.

“I am from Chennai. I have heard about this show before. This time, my family decided to visit and the experience is amazing,” said Jayashree, one of the visitors.

While speaking to one of the participants of the show, Abhinandan Chandrasekhar from Vintage Miles said, “Every year, I feel privileged to take part in this show. This year, I am elated to put four cars from my collection on display.”

The four-wheelers range between the timeline of the late 1800s to the late 1980s. “The variations range from the first invented modern automobile to the jeeps and the vans in which different royal families used to travel. The cars are still in their shape and can function is what makes this shocking yet surprising,” said Suchi Swaminathan, one of the organisers from the Coimbatore Vizha.

