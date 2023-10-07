ADVERTISEMENT

Vintage car rally taken out in Ooty  

October 07, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vintage cars lined up at Simpsons Garage in Udhagamandalam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

A total of 35 vintage and classic cars took part in a vintage car rally organised by the Madras Heritage Motoring Club (MHMC) on Saturday.

The event was flagged off by retired IPS officer, K. Vijay Kumar. Following the exhibition of the cars at the Gedee car museum in Coimbatore on Friday, the cars were brought to Udhagamandalam and did a lap of the town from Garden Road and Commercial Road. The event is being organised in collaboration with the Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club and Nilgiri Vintage and Classic Cars Association.

Local residents as well as tourists took pictures of the cars as they completed a lap around the town. They also visited the Garden Road where the cars were parked since Friday evening. Also on show during the rally were classic motorcycles and recreational vehicles. The highlight of the show was a 1934 sedan produced by the Dodge Brothers Company, a 1934 Austin, a 1928 Ford and a hotrod from 1945.

MHMC secretary M.S. Guhan told reporters said the MHMC was functioning for the last 25 years and had over 150 members.

