HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vintage car rally taken out in Ooty  

October 07, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vintage cars lined up at Simpsons Garage in Udhagamandalam on Saturday.

Vintage cars lined up at Simpsons Garage in Udhagamandalam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

A total of 35 vintage and classic cars took part in a vintage car rally organised by the Madras Heritage Motoring Club (MHMC) on Saturday.

The event was flagged off by retired IPS officer, K. Vijay Kumar. Following the exhibition of the cars at the Gedee car museum in Coimbatore on Friday, the cars were brought to Udhagamandalam and did a lap of the town from Garden Road and Commercial Road. The event is being organised in collaboration with the Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club and Nilgiri Vintage and Classic Cars Association.

Local residents as well as tourists took pictures of the cars as they completed a lap around the town. They also visited the Garden Road where the cars were parked since Friday evening. Also on show during the rally were classic motorcycles and recreational vehicles. The highlight of the show was a 1934 sedan produced by the Dodge Brothers Company, a 1934 Austin, a 1928 Ford and a hotrod from 1945.

MHMC secretary M.S. Guhan told reporters said the MHMC was functioning for the last 25 years and had over 150 members.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.