Vintage car owned by former Chief Minister Kamaraj restored by Krishnagiri firm

July 12, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A 1952 Chevrolet car that was used by former Chief Minister of Madras State (now Tamil Nadu) and Congress leader K. Kamaraj has been restored by Torque Max Automotive, a Krishnagiri based firm, in 30 days.

The vintage car was housed in an exclusive room in the Kamarajar Arangam under the control of TNCC Charitable Trust, before it was commissioned to Torque Max Automotive, Krishnagiri.

“They were actually looking for someone who could handle this project. It so happened that we already were in the business of restoring vintage cars with a small team,” said Ashwiniraj Varma, proprietor of the firm, for whom the project was special given his familial connection to the Congress leader.

“My grandfather BKPM Munusamy Gounder was the youngest MLA in Kamaraj’s term, and my father and present Congress chief K. S. Alagiri were classmates. So, when they were looking for someone to restore the car, we came in,” says Mr. Varma.

The car was restored in a record time of 30 days, with some spares imported from the U.S., the corroded parts were replaced with handmade ones here, says Mr. Varma. “The glass was re-manufactured, and many rusted parts were restored by a Mumbai-based manufacturer who restores vintage cars of Jodhpur.”

“This is a priceless restoration, so I won’t put a price tag on it,” says Mr. Varma.

The car was placed as an exhibit for the public for two days here in Krishnagiri. On Thursday, it will be taken to Chennai in a container truck.

