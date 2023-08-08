Vinayaka idols turn dearer in Salem due to increase in cost of raw materials

August 08, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Salem

The price of Vinayaka idols has increased by 30% to 50% in Salem district due to increase in the cost of raw materials.

This year, Vinayakar Chaturthi falls on September 18. During the festival, people perform puja for Vinayaka idols and later immerse them in water bodies. Likewise, people install the idols in pandals erected along the streets during the festival, and they too will be immersed in water bodies after three days.

Though the idols have started arriving at the Salem market for sale, the prices are on the higher side this year.

T. Kannan, whose family is into manufacturing of Vinayaka idols for the past 50 years, said that after COVID-19, idol makers suffered severe loss. “For the past two years, there is a reduction in the number of idols manufactured. As the government has instructed us only to manufacture eco-friendly idols, we are using only tapioca powder and paper paste as raw materials. While immersing these idols in water bodies, they will dissolve quickly and become food for fishes. As the prices of tapioca powder and paper paste are on the higher side, the cost of idols has also increased this year,“ Mr. Kannan said.

Stating that the price had increased by 30% to 50%, Mr. Kannan said that last year 10-ft-high idols were sold for ₹ 17,000 to ₹ 20,000, and this year the price has increased to ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 30,000 in the retail market. “Apart from the cost of raw materials, another reason for the price hike is that many artisans had gone to other jobs. Now, they are demanding ₹ 1,000 to ₹2,000 per day as wages,” Mr. Kannan added.

Another seller, S. Rajeswari at Chinna Kadai Veethi, said that booking for the idols has started. “But there is no clarity on the government’s side on size specifications for the idols. Last year, only 10-ft-high idols were permitted. But, now we have received orders for more than 12-ft-high idols. If the government restricts the size, then customers will cancel the order and we will suffer loss. So, the government and police should clarify on the size of idols soon, “Ms. Rajeswari added.