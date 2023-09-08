Vinayaka idols should not be more than 10 ft high: Coimbatore Collector

September 08, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati has instructed the organisers of Vinayaka Chathurthi festival not to install statues which measure more than 10 ft from the ground level.

He was speaking at a law and order review meeting convened ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi festival that falls on September 18 (Monday). The meeting was attended by V. Badri Narayanan, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore District, District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila, Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajarajan, Corporation Deputy Commissioner Selvasurabhi.

Collector said that those installing idols should have obtained No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Coimbatore City and in rural areas, the NOC will be issued by Sub-Collector and Revenue Divisional Officer. If the site where the idols are to be installed is situated on a private place, the NOC should be obtained from land owners and if the site happens to be poromboke land, NOCs will have to be obtained from the concerned department or the local body.

The organisers should be aware that no objection certificate should be obtained from the police for use of public address system and a certificate from the Fire and Rescue Services should certify that adequate fire prevention measures are in place and an acknowledgement should be obtained from the Tangedco.

Idols should be made of clay and should not be made of pollutants such as plaster of paris and other chemical substances The paints used should easily dissolve in water and chemical paints should not be used. Idols should not be installed in places which are closer to other places of worship, hospitals and educational institutions. Cone-type speakers are prohibited and only box-type speakers should be used.

Organisers should ensure adequate lighting and fire and rescue services personnel should ensure adequate fire prevention measures are in place. Four wheelers such as mini lorry, tractors can be used for taking out the procession for immersion. Bullock carts, fish trolleys and three wheelers are strictly prohibited. The number of persons travelling in the idol-laden lorry should be in compliance with Motor Vehicle Act 1988.

Use of crackers are strictly prohibited and before immersion. Flowers, cloths, decorative items and plastic should be removed from the idol before immersion, the collector added.

