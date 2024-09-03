Vinayaka idols on display on Poompuhar

Ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi on September 7, Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited organised an exhibition cum sale at Poompuhar showroom on Mettur Road here on Tuesday.

Vinayaka idols in various sizes, made of materials such as metals, clay, papier mache, bronze, and sandalwood, are on display in the showroom. Additionally, idols made of marble powder are also available. Prices of idols range from ₹100 to ₹1 lakh, and a special 10% discount is being offered on every purchase. All debit and credit cards are accepted without any service charge. The exhibition is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to the idols, various puja items are also available at the showroom.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.