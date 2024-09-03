ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayaka idols on display on Poompuhar

Published - September 03, 2024 07:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Vinayaka idols on display at Poompuhar Showroom in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi on September 7, Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited organised an exhibition cum sale at Poompuhar showroom on Mettur Road here on Tuesday. 

Vinayaka idols in various sizes, made of materials such as metals, clay, papier mache, bronze, and sandalwood, are on display in the showroom. Additionally, idols made of marble powder are also available. Prices of idols range from ₹100 to ₹1 lakh, and a special 10% discount is being offered on every purchase. All debit and credit cards are accepted without any service charge. The exhibition is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to the idols, various puja items are also available at the showroom.

