GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vinayaka idols on display on Poompuhar

Published - September 03, 2024 07:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Vinayaka idols on display at Poompuhar Showroom in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Vinayaka idols on display at Poompuhar Showroom in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi on September 7, Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited organised an exhibition cum sale at Poompuhar showroom on Mettur Road here on Tuesday. 

Vinayaka idols in various sizes, made of materials such as metals, clay, papier mache, bronze, and sandalwood, are on display in the showroom. Additionally, idols made of marble powder are also available. Prices of idols range from ₹100 to ₹1 lakh, and a special 10% discount is being offered on every purchase. All debit and credit cards are accepted without any service charge. The exhibition is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to the idols, various puja items are also available at the showroom.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.