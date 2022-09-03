Vinayaka idols immersed in River Cauvery amid tight security in Erode

Staff Reporter ERODE
September 03, 2022 19:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayaka idols being taken out in a procession at Sampath Nagar in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Vinayaka idols that were installed at over 100 places in the city by Hindu Munnani and other outfits and by people were taken out in processions and immersed in River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam amid tight security on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations, over 1,100 idols of different sizes were installed across the district on August 31. Also, people installed idols at public places and at their homes. The district police permitted immersion at 11 places till September 5. On Friday, 243 idols in Sathyamangalam, Anthiyur and Bhavani were taken out in procession and immersed in water bodies.

All the 134 idols installed by Hindu Munnani in the city were assembled at Sampath Nagar on Nasiyanur Road in the afternoon. The procession that began at 5 p.m. passed through Periyavalasu, Municipal Colony, Mettur Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Kamarajar Street, Manikoondu and reached Karungalpalayam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police personnel in vehicles patrolled the roads and were also posted for security during the procession. Since the discharge in River Cauvery was 55,000 cusecs, the police, through public address system, warned people to be cautious while entering the river. Immersion began in the evening and all the idols were immersed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app