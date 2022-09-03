Vinayaka idols immersed in River Cauvery amid tight security in Erode

Vinayaka idols being taken out in a procession at Sampath Nagar in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Vinayaka idols that were installed at over 100 places in the city by Hindu Munnani and other outfits and by people were taken out in processions and immersed in River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam amid tight security on Saturday.

As part of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations, over 1,100 idols of different sizes were installed across the district on August 31. Also, people installed idols at public places and at their homes. The district police permitted immersion at 11 places till September 5. On Friday, 243 idols in Sathyamangalam, Anthiyur and Bhavani were taken out in procession and immersed in water bodies.

All the 134 idols installed by Hindu Munnani in the city were assembled at Sampath Nagar on Nasiyanur Road in the afternoon. The procession that began at 5 p.m. passed through Periyavalasu, Municipal Colony, Mettur Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Kamarajar Street, Manikoondu and reached Karungalpalayam.

Police personnel in vehicles patrolled the roads and were also posted for security during the procession. Since the discharge in River Cauvery was 55,000 cusecs, the police, through public address system, warned people to be cautious while entering the river. Immersion began in the evening and all the idols were immersed.