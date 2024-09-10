GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vinayaka idols immersed in Cauvery River in Erode

Published - September 10, 2024 07:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Vinayaka idols taken out in procession for immersion in the Cauvery river in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Vinayaka idols taken out in procession for immersion in the Cauvery river in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

As many as 134 Vinayaka idols installed by Hindu Munnani and other outfits in the city were taken out in processions and immersed in Cauvery River at Karungalpalayam amid tight security here on Tuesday.

As part of Vinayaka Chaturthi, 1,557 idols of different sizes were installed across the district on September 7, as well as in people’s homes. Over 800 idols installed at Kodumudi, Anthiyur and other parts of the district were taken out in processions in vehicles and immersed in the Cauvery and in River Bhavani. In the city, all the idols were assembled at Sampath Nagar on Nasiyanur Road in the afternoon.

The procession began at 4.30 p.m. and passed through Periyavalasu Four Road, Municipal Colony, Mettur Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Kamarajar Street, Eswaran Kovil Street, Manikoondu and reached Karungalpalayam. Drum beats were part of the procession and finally, the idols were immersed in the river. As many as 530 police personnel were posted for duty to ensure a peaceful procession, and the idols were immersed late in the evening. Traffic diversions were put in place on Cauvery Road for a few hours during the procession.

Published - September 10, 2024 07:39 pm IST

