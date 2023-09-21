Vinayaka idols immersed in Cauvery River in Erode

September 21, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - ErODE

As many as 185 Vinayaka idols that were installed by Hindu Munnani and other outfits in the city were taken out in processions and immersed in River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam amid tight security on Thursday.

As part of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations, 1,429 idols of different sizes were installed across the district on September 18. Also, people installed idols at public places and in their homes. All the idols installed by Hindu Munnani were assembled at Sampath Nagar on Nasiyanur Road in the afternoon. The procession that began at 5 p.m. passed through Periyavalasu, Municipal Colony, Mettur Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Kamarajar Street, Manikoondu and reached Karungalpalayam. Later, idols were immersed in the river. As many as 500 police personnel were posted for duty to ensure peaceful procession.