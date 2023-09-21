HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Vinayaka idols immersed in Cauvery River in Erode

September 21, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - ErODE

The Hindu Bureau
Vinayaka idols being taken out in procession for immersion in Erode on Thursday.

Vinayaka idols being taken out in procession for immersion in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 As many as 185 Vinayaka idols that were installed by Hindu Munnani and other outfits in the city were taken out in processions and immersed in River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam amid tight security on Thursday.

As part of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations, 1,429 idols of different sizes were installed across the district on September 18. Also, people installed idols at public places and in their homes. All the idols installed by Hindu Munnani were assembled at Sampath Nagar on Nasiyanur Road in the afternoon. The procession that began at 5 p.m. passed through Periyavalasu, Municipal Colony, Mettur Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Kamarajar Street, Manikoondu and reached Karungalpalayam. Later, idols were immersed in the river. As many as 500 police personnel were posted for duty to ensure peaceful procession.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.