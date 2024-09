Vinayaka idols were immersed amid heavy police security in Hosur on Sunday. Over 84 Vinayaka idols that were installed by Hindu outfits and other organisations were taken out in a grand procession through main streets of Hosur, before they were brought to Ramanayakkan lake and Chandrambikai lake for immersion. The immersion of idols was carried out amid strong security of over 1,800 police personnel.