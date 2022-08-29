Vinayaka Chaturthi turns costlier for people in Salem

The price of Ganesha idols has doubled compared to previous years due to limited availability

The price of Ganesha idols has doubled compared to previous years due to limited availability

Vinayaka Chathurthi is going to be a costly affair this year in the district, as the price of Ganesha idols has doubled compared to previous years due to limited availability, say idol traders.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is an important Hindu festival. People perform puja for Vinayaka idols at home and later immerse them in water bodies. People as groups buy life-size idols, install them in pandals set up on streets and perform puja for seven days, before immersing them in water bodies. With just one day left for the festival, the sale of idols has picked up in the district.

More than a hundred retailers are involved in the sale of Vinayaka idols of sizes ranging from half foot to 12 feet in height.

P. Kannan, who is in to idol trade for generations at Chinna Kadai Veethi, said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, most artisans manufactured idols upto three-ft height in the last two years. We expected that the sale would be dull this year too. However, people are responding positively and seeking idols taller than six feet. The old stock are getting cleared now. We are receiving many last-minute orders and hence, the price has shot up due to demand, Mr. Kannan added.

“In 2019, we sold a 10-ft-tall idol for ₹ 7,000 to ₹ 11,000. This year, the same size is being sold for ₹ 20,000. Though people are ready to pay, we do not have that many idols,” Mr. Kannan said.

Another idol trader from Omalur, R. Srinivasan, said that in 2019 he sold around 300 life-size idols. But this year, people are approaching us for more idols in the last minute. Hosur in Krishnagiri district is a big market for idols. The price has doubled even there. They demand ₹20,000 for an idol that was sold for ₹8,000 to ₹ 10,000 in 2019, Mr. Srinivasan added.