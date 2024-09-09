Nearly 1,700 large-sized idols of Lord Ganesha were immersed in waterbodies in Coimbatore city and rural limits by various organisations, political parties and devotees.

In Coimbatore city, around 400 Vinayaka idols were immersed in waterbodies, including Kurichi tank, Singanallur tank, Kuniyamuthur tank and Muthannankulam.

According to the police, the highest number of idols were immersed in Kurichi tank. The police had given permission for the installation of 680 Vinayaka idols (three feet and above) in Coimbatore city limits. Twenty idols each were immersed on Saturday and Sunday. Besides these large-size idols, small ones installed and worshipped by people in their houses were also immersed in the waterbodies, said the police.

The city police deployed around 2,000 police personnel as part of the security arrangement for Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration and immersion of idols.

In Coimbatore rural, nearly 1,700 idols were immersed in tanks and rivers on Monday. The police had granted permission for the installation of more than 1,500 idols in public places in the rural limits.

The police said Mettupalayam, Pollachi, Karamadai, Annur, Sulur, Perur, Anamalai and Alandurai were among the places where a large number of processions took place for the immersion of Vinayaka idols. The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police deployed 1,500 personnel for security arrangements.

According to the police, immersion of the remaining idols will take place on Tuesday.

