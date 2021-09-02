Coimbatore

Vinayaka Chathurthi expo begins at Poompuhar

The Poompuhar has organised ‘Ganapathi Darshanam’ an exhibition-cum-sale of Ganesha idols in view of Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations.

According to a release, the exhibition would be held till September 15 and Ganesha idols made of various materials including clay, panchaloham, vagai and sandalwood varieties, bronze and stone varieties of varied sizes are on display at the exhibition.

Clay idols are present in sizes ranging from .5ft to 2.5ft. The price range of the idols ranges between ₹150 and ₹54,000. Poompuhar is targeting sale up to ₹5 lakh through this exhibition. Various puja items are available at the exhibition, a release said.


