Villupuram youth arrested for uploading morphed photos of woman on social media

January 31, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Cybercrime police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of uploading morphed photographs of a woman on social media. 

The arrested has been identified as E. Dinesh, a native of Agarampattai at Muthoppu in Villupuram district. According to the police, a woman lodged a complaint at the cybercrime Police Station, Coimbatore city, after finding her morphed pictures on Instagram. The police investigated the complaint and found out that Dinesh had uploaded the photos. Dinesh was arrested for offences under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He was produced before a magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.

Two get rigorous imprisonment for robbery

A court in Pollachi on Tuesday sentenced two men, who were arrested for a robbery two years ago, to undergo seven and five years of rigorous imprisonment. The punishment was awarded to A. Manikandan (23) and K. Ewaran (22) who were arrested by the Anamalai police in 2020. The court sentenced Manikandan to seven years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹ 5,000. Eswaran was awarded five years of RI and a fine of ₹ 3,000.

