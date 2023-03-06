ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers want paper mill in Gobichettipalayam to be closed permanently

March 06, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Thanneerpandal Pudur at the Erode Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Stating that the functioning of the private paper and board mill at Thanneerpandal Pudur at Gugalur town panchayat in Gobichettipalayam block has led to contamination of groundwater, villagers wanted the mill to be closed permanently and submitted a petition to the district administration here on Monday.

They said that over 7,000 people are residing in the town panchayat and also at Bommanaickenpalayam panchayat who are dependent on 10,000 acres of farmland. The mill continues to let untreated effluents into the ground leading to contamination of groundwater in the area.

Based on complaints, officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) inspected the mill and found violations and disconnected power supply on July 21, 2022.

The mill management approached the court and obtained orders for getting power supply. Peace talks failed to yield any results, they said and added that they continue to face health issues.

They claim that samples lifted by the TNPCB confirmed that the water was contaminated and unfit for use. Not only the people, but also their farmlands were affected due to the mill and wanted it to be closed permanently. They submitted a petition to District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, who assured them that she would look into the issue.

Meanwhile, the weekly grievance day meeting that remained suspended at the Collectorate after the model code of conduct for the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency came into force from January 18, resumed here. The model code was withdrawn on March 4.

