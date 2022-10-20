Villagers stage road roko in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 20, 2022 19:20 IST

Residents of D. Perumapalayam near Veeranam staged a road roko seeking action against financiers on Thursday.

More than 50 residents of D. Perumapalayam came to the Salem Collectorate and staged a road roko. They alleged that some financiers in their village were giving money at higher interest and they were verbally abusing and attacking people, who failed to repay the amount on time.

Meanwhile, the supporters of a financier attacked an autorickshaw driver, Ragavendran, who questioned them.

The Town police talked with the residents and assured them that they would take action against the financiers. Based on the assurance, they withdrew their protest.

