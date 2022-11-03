Villagers stage road roko for bridge in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau Krishnagiri
November 03, 2022 19:44 IST

Officials talking to the residents of Nedusalai village in Krishnagiri district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Villagers of Nedusalai in the district staged a road roko seeking a low-level bridge and road facilities on Thursday.

Nedusalai is a village under Marachandram panchayat in Veppanahalli panchayat union. More than 700 families are residing in this village.

On Thursday, more than 100 villagers staged a road roko near the bus stand. They said that there is a confluence of three rivers— Markandeya, Gupta, and Swarnamukhi - in the village.

During the time of rain and floods, the village remains isolated and they were unable to move anywhere. Students in the village are also struggling to cross the river to reach schools. During medical emergency, we could not cross the river. “So, we demanded a low-level bridge and road facilities for our village and petitioned many times, but no action was taken,” they added.

On information, Kurubarapalli police came to the spot and talked to the villagers. The police also alerted the Public Works Department and Block Development officials. The officials came to the spot and talked to the villagers, assuring them that a low-level bridge would be constructed soon. Based on the assurance, the villagers withdrew their one-hour protest.

