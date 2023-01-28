Villagers stage road roko against Tasmac outlet in Salem

January 28, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

Residents of Jalakandapuram staged a road roko against a Tasmac outlet, and following the protest, officials shifted liquor bottles from the shop on Saturday.

Officials decided to shift a Tasmac outlet from Jalakandapuram bus stand to Thoramangalam village. The officials selected a place in the village, and on Friday evening, liquor bottles were transported to the outlet.

On seeing this, more than 100 local people staged a road roko on the Jalakandapuram-Chinnappampatti Road. The police talked with them, but the residents continued the protest until 1 a.m.

Later, they disbursed following assurances from the police and revenue officials.

On Saturday morning, Tasmac officials shifted the liquor bottles from the outlet to the godown.