Villagers stage road roko against Tasmac outlet in Salem

Residents of Jalakandapuram staged a road roko against a Tasmac outlet, and following the protest, officials shifted liquor bottles from the shop on Saturday.
Officials decided to shift a Tasmac outlet from Jalakandapuram bus stand to Thoramangalam village. The officials selected a place in the village, and on Friday evening, liquor bottles were transported to the outlet.
On seeing this, more than 100 local people staged a road roko on the Jalakandapuram-Chinnappampatti Road. The police talked with them, but the residents continued the protest until 1 a.m.
Later, they disbursed following assurances from the police and revenue officials.
On Saturday morning, Tasmac officials shifted the liquor bottles from the outlet to the godown.
