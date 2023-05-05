Villagers stage road roko after clash between two groups in Salem

May 05, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Salem

A clash took place between two groups in Salem following which villagers staged a road roko on Friday.

According to the police, youth belonging to two groups clashed on Thursday in an inebriated state after the conclusion of the Mariamman temple festival at Yeri Pudur village, near Ayothiyapattinam.

During the clash, the youth damaged a house, and one of them, Sugavaneswaran (22), sustained injuries on his head and was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital.

On Friday, the local residents staged a road roko on Ayothiyapattinam-Karumandurai Road, urging the police to arrest those involved in the clash. The police held talks with them after which they withdrew the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police were deployed in the village to prevent untoward incidents. The police detained a few youth and are investigating.