ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers stage protest seeking patta in Coimbatore

May 20, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers of Nallur Palayam, near Sulur, seeking pattas resorted to a novel protest by cleaning the land and erecting huts in 16 acres of land.

Villagers, who had been residing in joint families, had approached the government seeking house site pattas.

Meanwhile, the 19-acre land was allotted for a graveyard. The villagers wanted pattas to be issued for 16 acres and said the remaining three acres can be given for the graveyard.

Following no response from revenue authorities, the villagers started to clean the land and started erecting huts. Revenue and police officials held talks with them and the situation remained tense till afternoon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US