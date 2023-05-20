Villagers stage protest seeking patta in Coimbatore

May 20, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Villagers of Nallur Palayam, near Sulur, seeking pattas resorted to a novel protest by cleaning the land and erecting huts in 16 acres of land.

Villagers, who had been residing in joint families, had approached the government seeking house site pattas.

Meanwhile, the 19-acre land was allotted for a graveyard. The villagers wanted pattas to be issued for 16 acres and said the remaining three acres can be given for the graveyard.

Following no response from revenue authorities, the villagers started to clean the land and started erecting huts. Revenue and police officials held talks with them and the situation remained tense till afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT