Villagers stage protest demanding bridges across forest streams in Kadambur Hills

Suspension of bus service due to flash floods in streams affects students, workers

With villages cut off due to flash floods in forest streams on the Kadambur – Makkampalayam Road, students and villagers staged a road roko near Kadambur bus stand on Tuesday condemning the delay in construction of bridges across the streams in Kadambur Hills.

Over 2,500 people live in Makkampalayam, Kovilur, Kurumbur, Arigiyam and Kombaithotti villages that are located about 22 km from Kadambur Hills.

These villages come under Koothampalayam panchayat in Sathyamangalam Panchayat Union and can be reached through a mud road that passes through Guthiyalathur Reserve Forest in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

The road passes through two streams, Guthiyalathur Pallam and Sakkarai Pallam. During rainy season, flash floods are common in the streams.

Construction of bridges across the streams has been a long-pending demand of the villagers.

Following flash floods, bus service from Kadambur to Makkampalayam was suspended on Monday.

Students and workers had to to reach their hamlets on foot from Kadambur.

On Tuesday, over 200 persons staged a road roko at Kadambur demanding bridges across the stream and better road facility.

“Officials said that the projects were sanctioned four years ago. But no work has begun so far,” the protesters said.

Later, the police held talks with them and the protest was withdrawn at noon.

Sources in the Revenue Department said that administrative and technical sanctions were issued for construction of bridges at a total cost of ₹ 6.39 crore last year. However, due to escalating costs, the project cost was revised and has been sent for approval.