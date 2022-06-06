Villagers stage dharna in front of Tiruppur Collectorate 

Residents of Alagumalai village staging a dharna in front of the Tiruppur Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. Sai Charan

Nearly 30 people from Alagumalai village in Pongalur block staged a dharna during the grievance redress day at the Tiruppur Collectorate on Monday.

According to the villagers, more than 120 families, most of them manual labourers, are living in the village in a place allotted by the government in 1993.

They said that the officials blocked the road to their settlements in 2019 by installing fencing and a gate. "Even after the Madras High Court order to remove the fencing, it has not been removed," alleged the villagers.

They gave a petition to District Collector S. Vineeth, who assured them of a speedy resolution.

The District Collector also received 459 grievance petitions pertaining to various issues at the meeting. He also distributed modern prosthetic equipment to eight beneficiaries identified by the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

District Revenue Officer T.P. .Jai Beam, Deputy Collectors and other government officials were present.