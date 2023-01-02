Villagers seek Tiruppur Collector’s intervention for conduct of Alagumalai jallikattu

January 02, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Residents of Masanallampalayam and Thonguttipalayam villages in Tiruppur district urged the district administration to clear the hindrances in the conduct of Alagumalai jallikattu during the Pongal festival.

During the weekly grievance redress meeting on Monday, the villagers gave a petition to Collector S. Vineeth in which they said the Alagumalai village was famous for the Murugan temple and the annual jallikattu sport during the Pongal festival.

The festival was conducted for four years in the past, except for a year due to the pandemic. But a section of people in the village oppose the sport for political reasons, they alleged. The district administration was helpful in organising the sport in the past and demanded the intervention of the Collector to conduct it. After receiving their petition, Mr. Vineeth ordered the Tiruppur South Tahsildar to look into the issue.

Tiruppur District Rural Development and Municipal Administration Employees Union submitted a petition in which they sought to fix the pay scale based on a government order to the sanitary workers and overhead tank operators working in village panchayats in the district.

They also demanded release of the dearness allowance arrears for the employees.

Mr. Vineeth received 496 petitions related to various grievances and asked the officials to redress them at the earliest. He also distributed equipment to 21 differently-abled persons at ₹1.9 lakh and gave appointment order to a beneficiary on compassionate grounds.