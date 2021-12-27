Villagers seek closure of two quarries at Nambiyur in Erode

Stating that the use of high-intensity explosives to extract stones in two quarries is damaging their houses and causing hardship, people from Kannankattupalayam in Elathur Town Panchayat in Nambiyur Taluk submitted a petition to the district administration here on Monday seeking permanent closure of the quarries.

The petition said over 10,000 people were residing in villages in Elathur Town Panchayat and Anjanur Panchayat where the 200-year-old Sri Pon Nagamalai Subramaniya Swami Temple was located. The two quarries, located about 20 metres from the temple on a poramboke land, continued to operate without renewing their licences. “The use of high-intensity explosives is posing threat to our lives,” they said.

The villagers said the crusher units were functioning round the clock and the dust was affecting people. Also, after the blast, stones fell on the houses and injured people, they alleged. Students were unable to study as the noise from the crusher unit was disturbing them. “Many face respiratory problems and are under treatment,” they added.

The villagers said due to air and water pollution, they could not cultivate any crop on their lands and the environment was also polluted. “Since they are digging beyond the permitted depth, it will affect the temple also,” they said. The villagers wanted the illegally functioning quarries closed permanently.