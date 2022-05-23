Villagers protest demanding road facilities

Villagers from Danishpet protested in front of the Collectorate here on Monday demanding better road facilities to their village at Kadayampatti .

The villagers from K. Kuttapatti near Kanjeri Kattuvalavu complained that their village lacked proper road access and demanded authorities to lay a road to their village at the earliest. They lamented that over 20 families lived in K.Kuttapatti and children were forced to trek through forests to reach schools and to access medical facilities. Pregnant women had to be carried through forests.

The villagers alleged that despite repeated petitions to the district administration and revenue officials, no action had been taken. Despite landowners in the area volunteering to offer parts of their land to lay road, no steps had been taken in this connection, they said.