Villagers petition Tiruppur Collector opposing industrial park

Over a hundred residents from Thathanur, Pulippar and Punjai Thamaraikulam village panchayats in Avinashi taluk staged a demonstration on the premises of the District Collectorate here on Monday opposing the proposed SIPCOT industrial park in Thathanur.

According to a petition submitted by the villagers to District Collector S. Vineeth, around 30,000 residents are residing in the three villages and are mostly dependent on agriculture and agriculture-related works such as cattle rearing. Following protests in 2020 by the residents against the land acquisition attempts for the proposed industrial park, the State government assured them that the project will not be taken up, after which the protests were withdrawn, the petition said.

The petition alleged that a few persons from a private land surveying firm visited the three village panchayats allegedly in connection with the project on February 28 and March 1, which had renewed apprehensions among the villagers. Construction of the industrial park in Thathanur will affect the livelihood and health of the residents of the three village panchayats, the petition claimed, urging the State government to issue a government order scrapping the project.