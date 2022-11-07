Villagers petition Collector against setting up mobile tower in Salem

A beneficiary with the artificial limb distributed by Collector S. Karmegam during the grievance redress meeting in Salem on Monday.

Residents of Attaiyampatti on Monday petitioned the District Collector against the setting up of a mobile phone tower in their locality.

The weekly grievance redressal day was held at the Salem Collectorate in which Collector S. Karmegam presided and received petitions from the public. The Collector received a total of 302 petitions seeking old-age pension, land patta, patta transfer, community certificate, employment, bank loans, education loans, road and street light facilities.

The Collector also received 10 petitions from differently abled persons.

Mr. Karmegam distributed welfare assistance worth ₹8.03 lakh to 12 differently abled beneficiaries, including artificial limbs for eight of them.

More than 30 residents of Pavendar Street and Mari Street in Attaiyampatti submitted a petition to the Collector stating that a private telecom company tried to set up a mobile phone tower in their locality, a few months ago. When the villagers took up the issue with the police, the police asked them not to install the tower.

But again, the company is trying to set up the tower. So, the district administration should look into the matter.