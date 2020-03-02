Villagers, parents present Kalvi Seer to school

It was celebration time at Kondapanaikenpatti village here on Saturday, as the villagers and parents presented essential items worth ₹ 20 lakh as ‘Kalvi Seer’ to the panchayat union primary school there.

Students, local body representatives, villagers and parents walked in a procession carrying the goods from Yercaud Road to the primary school.

Panchayat Union councillor K.M. Raja said that the villagers and parents pooled in money when requested funds for infrastructure development of the school. “With the money we have also constructed a compound wall, toilet block and improved flooring with interlock bricks,” he said.

A. Banumathi, headmistress of the school, said that the equipment donated as ‘Kalvi Seer’ would help in improving the learning experience of 350 students studying in the school. Furniture, smart TVs, books for the library were part of the gifts given to the school, she said.

R. Kathiravan, president of the Parents-Teachers Association, said that he shifted his child from a private school to this institution considering the quality of education here. “Over 1,000 books on various topics have been donated to the school library. We need some more science-related equipment for practical learning and we are trying to collect money for the purpose,” he said.