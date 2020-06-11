Coimbatore

Villagers oppose releasing wild tusker near STR

Opposing the release of the wild tusker into the forest area near Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), villagers staged a road roko at Thengumarahada Junction, near Karachikorai village, in the district here on Thursday.

The villagers said that wild animals, particularly elephants, are invading their crops frequently and entering human habitations leading to conflicts. They said that the forest department is not responding to their emergency calls and they continue to face the trouble created by wild animals. “If the situation is so, how can we allow the tusker that had already killed three people to be released into the forests here”, they questioned.

Forest department officials explained to the people that the elephant would be released into Thengumarahada forests and it would be moving in the Nilgiris slope. They said that the elephant was tranquillised and captured and is in sedation from the morning and needs to be released into a forest area, failing which the elephant will be in danger. However, the villagers failed to withdraw their protest.

The elephant arrived at Bhavani Sagar forest area at 6.30 p.m. from Krishnagiri and continued to be kept in the vehicle.

