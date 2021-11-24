Villagers oppose proposal to draw water for commercial purpose

Stating that the proposal to draw water from a farm land near Gunderipallam Reservoir and use it for commercial purpose by individuals would lead to depletion of ground water affecting over 1,700 families, people from seven villages in Gobichettipalayam Taluk urged the district administration to halt the project.

People from Vinobanagar, Thoppur, Kovilur, Coundampalayam, Kongarpalayam, Arakkankottai and Elur, in their petition to the administration said that they were living near the reservoir for over 150 years and were involved in farming activities. An individual had dug a well and had proposed to supply water using a high power motor to land located six km away for commercial purposes. “The Revenue Divisional Officer has permitted them to lay pipelines in 2018”, they said. Villagers said that at present the government is drawing 3.50 lakh litre of water from the area and is distributing it to villages in the area every day. “If water is drawn for commercial purposes, ground water would deplete affecting the livelihood of over 1,700 families and cultivation in 1,596 acre.”

The petition claimed that public opinion was not obtained and permission was granted for the project. “Only after protests, RDO issued orders cancelling the project”, they said. They said that individuals are claiming that they had obtained permission from the High Court to execute the project and the district administration or the department concerned failed to oppose it.