Villagers oppose move to merge 46 Pudur panchayat with Erode corporation

January 27, 2024 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that any move to merge 46 Pudur panchayat with Corporation would have adverse impact on over 2,250 families as they depend on the wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), people submitted petition to the panchayat president R. Prakash during the gram sabha meeting held here on Friday.

A petition submitted by a few people during the meeting said over 15,000 people reside in villages coming under the panchayat. “Over 60% of the total area in the panchayat are cultivable lands and agriculture is the primary source of income for over half of the population. Also, families receive wages under the MGNREGS which is their only source of income. People fear that the panchayat would soon be merged with the corporation after which the scheme would be discontinued. “Their livelihood would be affected,” the petition said, besides they would be losing various benefits that they currently receive from the government.

The petition said fear prevailed among the village residents that after the merger, there would be significant increase in the property tax, water tank and vacant land tax. Also, they have to pay the garbage tax besides increase in other taxes for shops and commercial establishments. “The merger would affect people in the panchayat,” the petition said.

The Corporation had in 2017-18 submitted a proposal for merging Lakkapuram and 46 Pudur panchayats. However, Corporation officials had recently said that expansion of its jurisdiction is the decision of the State government and clarified that no new proposals were submitted for inclusion of adjacent village panchayats.

