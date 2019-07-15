Villagers oppose establishing CETP

Urging the district administration not to give licence to private companies for establishing zero discharge common effluent treatment plant (CETP) at Kadayampatti in Bhavani Panchayat Union, villagers submitted a petition to the Collector during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday.

The villagers said that 750 families were residing at Kadayampatti, Sengadu, Pudu Kadayampatti and Harijan Colony areas and were dependent on Kadayampatti Lake and the right canal of Mettur Dam for their agricultural needs.

They said that in the past 30 years, hundreds of dyeing units were started along the lake and canal in the area and were discharging untreated effluents into the water bodies. Though the Madras High Court ordered these units to have effluent treatment plants (ETPs), only 49 units established it while the other 77 units continued to violate the norms.

The villagers said that these units discharged effluents into the water bodies during night hours which had already polluted groundwater in the area.

A few units had purchased land just 200 m from the lake for establishing the plant which was a violation of the court order. Hence, the petition wanted the administration not to entertain their proposal to establish the plant.

Transgenders plea

Stating that they were willing to lead a decent life in society, a group of transgenders submitted petition to the Collector urging him to provide them with government jobs. They said that people still refused to rent houses for them or help them. A government job would help them earn a decent livelihood and be part of society, they added.

The administration received a total of 263 petitions, including petitions seeking old age pension, free house site pattas, loan, basic amenities in their respective areas and road facilities. The petitions were forwarded to the respective departments for action.