Villagers oppose dumping of municipal solid waste in pits

Stating that leachate from the municipal solid waste dumped in pits is affecting the groundwater in their area, people of Chinniyampalayam opposed dumping of the waste in their area.

Villagers said that a resident is transporting the municipal solid waste from the corporation’s compost yard at Vendipalayam to re-fill the pits in his land. They said that lorries were transporting the waste in the past one week and were dumping it in the pits.

However, the leachate from the waste started affecting water in their borewells and wells in the area resulting in contamination of water.

Hence, they stopped eight lorries transporting the waste and staged a protest. They also wanted the waste dumped in the pits to be removed.

Police personnel held talks with the protesters after which the villagers decided to take up the issue with higher officials.