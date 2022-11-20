Villagers of Othakkalmandapam in Coimbatore protests against proposed electrical crematorium

November 20, 2022 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers and members of various political parties from Othakkalmandapam in Coimbatore district staged a demonstration against the proposed electrical crematorium in their area.

S. Krishnakumar, a resident, said the town panchayat passed a resolution to set up an electrical crematorium at a place close to religious and educational institutions. There is a water body adjacent to the site and it will cause problems for the locals.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite giving many petitions to the district administration, no decision was taken in this regard, alleged the protesters demanding change of location for the proposed electrical crematorium.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US