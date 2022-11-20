Villagers of Othakkalmandapam in Coimbatore protests against proposed electrical crematorium

Villagers and members of various political parties from Othakkalmandapam in Coimbatore district staged a demonstration against the proposed electrical crematorium in their area.
S. Krishnakumar, a resident, said the town panchayat passed a resolution to set up an electrical crematorium at a place close to religious and educational institutions. There is a water body adjacent to the site and it will cause problems for the locals.
Despite giving many petitions to the district administration, no decision was taken in this regard, alleged the protesters demanding change of location for the proposed electrical crematorium.
