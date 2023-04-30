HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Villagers injured in bee attack in Dharmapuri

April 30, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 63 people were injured when a swarm of honey bees attacked them during a temple festival at Ettiyampatti near Harur in Dharmapuri district on Sunday.

The villagers were celebrating a festival at Manthoopu Muniappan Temple and a few persons burst firecrackers. A firecracker fell on a honey comb on a tree and disturbed it. The bees attacked the villagers. On information, ambulances rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to Harur Government Hospital.

Health officials said a total of 63 people, including children, were brought to the hospital, and after first-aid, 56 were discharged. Seven were admitted as in-patients due to allergic reactions. After observation, they would be discharged in one or two days, the officials added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.