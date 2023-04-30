Villagers injured in bee attack in Dharmapuri

April 30, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Salem

A total of 63 people were injured when a swarm of honey bees attacked them during a temple festival at Ettiyampatti near Harur in Dharmapuri district on Sunday.

The villagers were celebrating a festival at Manthoopu Muniappan Temple and a few persons burst firecrackers. A firecracker fell on a honey comb on a tree and disturbed it. The bees attacked the villagers. On information, ambulances rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to Harur Government Hospital.

Health officials said a total of 63 people, including children, were brought to the hospital, and after first-aid, 56 were discharged. Seven were admitted as in-patients due to allergic reactions. After observation, they would be discharged in one or two days, the officials added.