Villagers in Talavadi Union seek land for upgraded government school

November 15, 2022

People from many hamlets in Talavadi Union have urged the district administration to allot two acre poramboke land at Kottadai village so that construction of classrooms for the upgraded Government High School can commence.

A petition jointly submitted by villagers from Kottadai, Osatti, Kuliyada, Pudukadu, Sokkithotti, Upatti, Attapadi and Sekatti hamlets said that over 100 students are studying at the Panchayat Union Elementary School at Kottadai. Of this, 60% of the students belong to the tribal community. After completing Class VIII, students have to get admission in the high school located 20 km away. Absence of adequate bus services lead to school dropouts. The petition said that they have collected ₹1 lakh and deposited the money at the government treasury for the upgradation of the school as high school. “But the school has not upgraded so far,” they said.

The petition said that recently the School Education Department had passed orders for upgrading the school as a high school. Hence, they wanted the administration to allot two acre land in the village so that funds are sanctioned by the government for constructing classrooms for the school.

